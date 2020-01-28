Update: Authorities release name of person killed in crash with dump truck in Trempealeau County

Authorities have released the name of the Eleva man who died Monday when a car he was driving collided with a dump truck on Hwy. 93 in Trempealeau County.

Theodore Miland, 53, was northbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline about 6:45 a.m. and struck the southbound dump truck, driven by Wyatt Hillestad, 20, near Knudtson Valley Lane in Chimney Rock, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Miland was killed; Hillestad did not report any injuries.

Highway 93 was closed for three hours so emergency personnel could assist with the incident and was opened for through traffic by 10 a.m. Monday.

