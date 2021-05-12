UPDATE: CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15, local experts confident in safety

Use of the Pfizer vaccine in youth 12 to 15 was recommended Wednesday by a CDC advisory committee, with doses likely available to this demographic by Thursday.
Emergency use authorization was given the initial go-ahead Monday after an FDA evaluation of safety data from the Pfizer trials, which enrolled 2,260 participants from age 12 to 15 and showed both high efficacy and safety among the age group.
Following the favorable decision by the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices (ACIP), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is anticipated to give the green light.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will then be able to expand inoculation eligibility to the upper middle school, lower high school age groups. Pfizer is currently approved for use in those 16 and older, and local vaccine sites have been providing shots to high schoolers in that age bracket.
"As soon as we are able to begin, we will begin offering appointments to those ages," says Bridget Pfaff, infection control specialist at Gundersen Health System. "We are excited because we know kids want to be back in school, they need to be back in school, and this is our path towards that."
Pfaff recognizes there may be parental concern about having their children inoculated, and assures, "The science behind this vaccine is amazing. We know that the pandemic has been terrible for these adolescents. This is an age group where socialization is so important and this vaccine will help you be more confident as a parent in putting your kids out there and ensuring we are interrupting and changing the trajectory of this pandemic."
Dr. Joseph Poterucha, pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System, also expresses confidence in the use of the vaccine, noting that serious effects or challenges related to vaccines typically are discovered by the four to six week mark, and nine months into the rollout there haven't been any concerning issues related to the Pfizer shot.
"This is very reassuring," Poterucha says. "It's looking very safe."
During the Pfizer trial, around half of participants received the vaccine and the other half a saline placebo. Those who had the vaccine experienced side effects similar to adults, such as headache, fatigue, soreness at the injection site, chills or fever, with symptoms more common following the second dose.
A comparison of immune response of 190 trial participants age 12 to 15 versus 170 participants age 16 to 25 found the efficacy equal or better in the younger demographic. An analysis was conducted among the youth seven days after their final dose, and among those without evidence of previous COVID-19 infection, none of the 1,005 participants to receive the shot contracted the virus, while 16 cases were reported among the 978 who received the placebo. It is not yet known how long the protection of the vaccine will last, or if it can prevent transmission of the virus between persons.
Safety monitoring will be ongoing, and as with use of the vaccine among adults, providers must report any adverse side effects or COVID-19 related deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
Poterucha says it will be important for providers to hear parental concerns and work to dispel any myths or refer them to accurate information.
"It's going to take a level of trust with the providers, the parents and the children, and we're really trying to get those individuals who might be in the 'moveable middle,' who might still be a little ambivalent about whether to get it for themselves or their kids," Poterucha says.
Poterucha stresses that "kids have unfortunately passed away (from COVID), kids have been hospitalized and always in the back of our mind is the concern about the variants."
Group activities, such as sporting events and extracurriculars, can be a "high breeding ground" for infectious spread, as local middle and high schools have seen in recent weeks. In addition to concerns about transmission, both to other students and high-risk family or community members, long-haul COVID symptoms are possible and can be debilitating, Potercha says.
With the approval of the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group ahead of schedule -- late summer was an initial estimate -- Poterucha surmises the vaccine may be available to ages 2 to 11 by early fall.
"It appears we're targeting for September -- that would be the best case scenario," Poterucha says. "I would expect the safety profile to be much similar. The (task) will be trying to make sure they have the proper dosing. Kids may not need as large a dose as adults. That's where these clinical trials come into play in terms of safety data."
Gundersen and Mayo anticipate being able to give the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 to 15 starting Thursday, May 13.
