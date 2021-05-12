UPDATE: CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15, local experts confident in safety

Poterucha says it will be important for providers to hear parental concerns and work to dispel any myths or refer them to accurate information.

"It's going to take a level of trust with the providers, the parents and the children, and we're really trying to get those individuals who might be in the 'moveable middle,' who might still be a little ambivalent about whether to get it for themselves or their kids," Poterucha says.

Poterucha stresses that "kids have unfortunately passed away (from COVID), kids have been hospitalized and always in the back of our mind is the concern about the variants."

Group activities, such as sporting events and extracurriculars, can be a "high breeding ground" for infectious spread, as local middle and high schools have seen in recent weeks. In addition to concerns about transmission, both to other students and high-risk family or community members, long-haul COVID symptoms are possible and can be debilitating, Potercha says.

With the approval of the vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group ahead of schedule -- late summer was an initial estimate -- Poterucha surmises the vaccine may be available to ages 2 to 11 by early fall.