UPDATE: Central High School evacuated after bomb threat; police say probe 'ongoing'

Students and staff were evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat was reported at La Crosse Central High School.

The School District of La Crosse announced the evacuation in a media release, which included a message the district shared with families and staff.

The threat was discovered shortly after students arrived at school. Central students without their own transportation were transported to Longfellow Middle School, where they waited until they could be picked up or bused home.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted La Crosse police by providing two explosive detection canine teams. No evidence of a bomb or any other threats were discovered.

The district said emergency personnel and first responders were also on the scene, and traffic in and out of the area around the high school, located on Losey Boulevard, was restricted.

La Crosse police said the threat was sent by email and described the investigation as "ongoing."

The incident marks the second time in less than two months that Central cancelled classes after receiving a threat. The school was closed for the entire day Nov. 11, and police arrested 17-year-old Elijah M. Kline for allegedly making a threat after gaining access to another person's account.

Kline was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for charges of making terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of an individual's personal information. The DA's office is still reviewing the case, and Kline has yet to be charged.

Anyone with information about the threat is encouraged to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.

Olivia Herken Reporter Olivia Herken is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism. She can be found on Twitter @oherken, and reached at 608-791-8217.