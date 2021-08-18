UPDATE: City Brewing says production has begun at its California brewery

La Crosse-based City Brewing Co. said Wednesday that production has begun at its Irwindale Brew Yard brewery in Irwindale, Calif.

It said the Irwindale plant launched its first production line on July 9 and hired nearly 120 employees over the past seven months. The plant started a second production line this week and will start a third production line in January.

Once fully operational, the company said, the Irwindale plant will become the largest full-service, low-alcohol beverage contract production facility in the western United States. It will make hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, mainstream and craft beer, premium non-alcoholic drinks and spirit-based ready-to-drink beverages.

In March, City Brewing announced it would acquire the closed former Miller Coors brewery in Irwindale from Pabst Brewing Co., and that City Brewing would be acquired by a consortium of investors including Charlesbank Capital Partners; Oaktree Capital Management, LLC; Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, and City Brewing Management. The acquisitions were completed in April.

Blue Ribbon owns Pabst Brewing Co.

Besides the Irwindale facility, City Brewing makes beverages for other companies at its plants in La Crosse; Memphis, Tenn., and Latrobe, Pa.

