Update: City brush site to reopen Friday & Saturday after storm brings wind damage

  • Updated
The city of La Crosse will reopen its brush site temporarily after a December storm brought damaging winds to the region on Wednesday night.

The brush site on Isle La Plume will be open on Friday, Dec. 17 from 7 a.m.-2:45 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to allow for residents to drop off any downed branches or other brush rattled by the storm.

Brush that is allowed at the site includes branches that are no more than eight inches in diameter. Anything larger, including logs, tree trunks and stumps, are not allowed, and instead can be taken to the La Crosse County landfill at 6502 State HWY 16.

Residents who have received damage or another issue to a boulevard tree should contact the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at 608-789-7533.

All other questions or concerns can be directed to the Refuse & Recycling Department at 608-789-7508.

This story was updated at 11 a.m. after the city announced the site would be open for an additional day.

