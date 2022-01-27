Update: Developers unveil plan to transform former Kmart site into neighborhood hangout 'Copper Rocks'

The redevelopment of La Crosse's former Kmart site became more of a reality after the site's new name — "Copper Rocks" — and more details about the project were unveiled at an open house Wednesday.

Developers with Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions presented their preliminary plans to community members, which included early architectural renderings of the redevelopment and vision boards of amenities.

Last spring Three Sixty announced it had entered into a development agreement and would be embracing the community's input to redevelop the long-vacant space. Kmart closed its doors in 2017 and no one has called it home since.

At the time, developers hadn't made any design plans, but things are beginning to move along now.

The space will be neighborhood-focused and include housing, community spaces and storefronts, and an integral green corridor running through its center. It will feel like "a place you want to hang out," one official said.

It's been eight months since the community last gathered to hear about the redevelopment, and those leading the charge are keeping their promise of staying engaged with neighbors.

And the team behind the project has been taking their time to carefully consider each detail.

"Our concern was more focused on getting this right," said Three Sixty's Jeremy Novak. "We're not going to get a do-over once this is done, so we want to make sure we're intentionally walking through this path, bringing a lot of smart people together at the table to consider how to do this the right way."

But officials said they still have an "ambitious" timeline and hope to break ground this summer.

An idea at sunset

Renaming the site took some creative thinking and started with about 60 possibilities, Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty said.

But the bluffs that tower behind the site kept emerging as an important theme, though there's no shortage of names in the city that already include "bluff" or "coulee."

Something the team heard from neighbors, though, was how unique the bluffs looked at sunset.

"Finally we decided, individually, to go out to the parking lot and park and watch the sun set on the bluff. Just to really hone in on what it was that the community appreciates about that," Wanders said.

That's when they settled on Copper Rocks.

"Because when the sun is setting and it's going down, you will notice this glow, this hue of copper off of the tops of the bluffs," Wanders said.

Several different logos and branding packages were created for the new name, and at Wednesday's meeting the community was able to vote on the final three options.

"I like it," said Rebecca Holman, a La Crosse resident who attended the meeting with her husband, Logan Holman.

The two live in a nearby neighborhood, but often visit their friend who lives closer to the former big-box store and have grown invested in what happens to the site — and often admired the bluffs from their friend's yard.

"Countless nights we've been in her yard and just watched it turn this bright, pinkish red," Holman said. "I think it's very fitting."

The details

The four themes developers are using to guide the project are sustainability, housing, community amenities and being people-focused.

"We kept that top-of-mind, every step of the way," Novak said of the themes, which were born out of earlier community meetings.

One of the biggest changes to come is the demolition of the former Kmart building which will make room for the site's transformation.

Early renderings of Copper Rocks include three large buildings that would line the higher-traffic side of the property along Losey Boulevard and State Road.

On the more neighborhood-facing side, though, the facilities will be softer and will be about three stories tall with a townhome facade that looks more like the homes they're next to.

These buildings are likely to include a mix of housing and community spaces. Novak said there is expected to be between 40,000-50,000-square-feet of community amenities, and commercial space is also expected, but the steps of securing retailers and businesses is still to come.

Quote "We're not going to get a do-over once this is done, so we want to make sure we're intentionally walking through this path." - Jeremy Novak, Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions

It's still unclear how many housing units may be included and exactly what type of living spaces will be built, but Novak said they may cater to residents who are aging out of their current homes and looking for smaller spaces to care for.

The "people" portion of the project will be a leading theme.

"It had to be a piece of this project that was focused on a level of comfort, safety — primarily for pedestrians, but for people where all generations can gather and feel like it was welcoming, comfortable, fun, playful," Novak said. "That may be the primary, underlying piece to this."

The site will include intentional access for the neighborhood with an emphasis on being a walkable destination.

Developers envision including welcoming features such as hammocks, play areas, gathering and communal spaces, community fire pits, prominent gateways and nature-inspired materials.

Sustainability will shine through in things such as its building materials and practices or using fruit trees or edible shrubs for landscaping. The community was "very loud and clear" about including this component, Novak said.

"It's definitely more of what I kind of hoped for," Rebecca Holman said. More housing was a must for them, but the green space was an added bonus.

The entire property is split up into three parcels, including the one that houses Las Margaritas, or the former Hardee's, but for now the group is just focusing on the Kmart section.

About 60 people attended Wednesday's meeting, and community members were able to fill out comment cards to continue giving feedback.

"One thing that always happens in our community," Wanders said, "is people show up."

But residents were eager to know more.

Betty Lewis, a La Crosse resident who has been curious about what will happen to the area she used to shop in often, flashed a notebook with a list of questions she still had about the project.

"I think they did a lot of work, a lot of research to come up with this plan. It looks a little crowded to me," Lewis said. She said it looked "residential-intense" and thought it could be pared back.

The Holmans said they were also curious about how affordable the housing would be, especially if developers choose to focus on the aging population.

"I think that's great," said Rebecca Holman, who said she works in the housing sector herself. "But a lot of individuals can also be on a fixed income at that point."

As a next step, developers will take that feedback and fine tune the remaining details. They said to expect an update on a more comprehensive plan in the next month.

"We are going to go back to the drawing board, continue to dig into the details and the design on this. We'll get into the specifics of what the details look like with these buildings," Novak said.

Even further down the road, the group will need to be granted a zoning change for the work by the La Crosse Common Council. Novak said Copper Rocks fits the city's comprehensive plan.

"We're confident that this is the right path and that this is the right project," he said.

This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.