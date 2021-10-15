UPDATE: Doctor arrested for first degree sexual assault of a child

A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a young girl could face additional charges.

Dr. Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Scott Horne.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford told the court that his office anticipates filing two more charges. He also said police were conducting an interview Friday that could lead to a fourth charge.

Sanford said the first case "seems to be the proverbial tip of the iceberg." Poterucha faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the first charge alone.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Thursday about an incident that happened the previous evening at a La Crosse residence. A girl told La Crosse police that Poterucha approached her without saying anything and touched her inappropriately. The girl said it was the first time Poterucha assaulted her.

The complaint said the girl was visibly shaken by the incident and told police she was scared Poterucha would hurt her if she said anything.

Poterucha was interviewed Thursday by police and denied the charges, according to the complaint. He was represented at the bail hearing by public defender Meredith Davis. She argued for a signature bond. She said Poterucha has no criminal record and his case doesn't represent a "broad community safety issue."

Horne scheduled Poterucha's next hearing for Oct. 20 before Judge Gloria Doyle. Horne said cash bail was necessary "since the number of allegations is uncertain."

"Until a court has the full picture, a cash request is warranted," Horne said.

Poterucha was practicing at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse at the time of his arrest. In a statement released Friday, the clinic said Poterucha has been placed on administrative leave and that the clinic is conducting its own investigation.

"Mayo Clinic Health System has been informed of the charges involving Dr. Poterucha. Mayo is cooperating with law enforcement, and information Mayo has at this time indicates the charges are not related to his care of patients," the statement reads. "Under the circumstances, Mayo has placed Dr. Poterucha on administrative leave as it conducts its own investigation into the situation.”

Emily Pyrek Community health reporter Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.