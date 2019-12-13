Update: Don Weber hopes 750 will work in CenturyLink building within three years

Local businessman Don Weber plans to buy the CenturyLink Inc. office building at 333 N. Front St. in downtown La Crosse for $11 million later this month, and said Friday he hopes 750 people will be working there within three years.
About 180 CenturyLink employees work in the building today, CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen said Friday.
The building served as CenturyTel’s Midwest Region headquarters when it opened in 2001.
CenturyTel, which has since changed its name to CenturyLink, had about 535 employees working in the building when it was dedicated in June 2001, according to Tribune files. But it hasn’t served as a regional headquarters since 2011, and the number of employees working there has fallen sharply since then.
Weber said Friday that CenturyLink plans to lease one floor of office space in the seven-floor building from his family’s The Weber Group, which is buying it. And he said another company that he can’t yet announce plans to acquire part of the building and occupy three floors of office space.
The La Crosse Common Council on Thursday night unanimously terminated the city’s old CenturyTel development agreement for the property, and approved a new development agreement with The Weber Group, to help ensure the sale goes through.
Under the old CenturyTel agreement, the city had the right of first refusal to buy two acres of the nearly 7.8-acre property if it went up for sale. That was concerning to him, Weber said, because the two acres provides half of the building’s parking area.
“What we gave back (to the city in the new agreement) is if for some reason we ever would decide to sell that two acres — and we never would — they would have the right to match any offer, if they wanted,” he said.
Weber said it appears his company’s purchase of the building will be completed on Dec. 20. “That puts the property in the tax base for next year,” he said.
It hasn’t been on property tax rolls in the past, as most public utility companies in Wisconsin are exempt from local property taxes and subject instead to special state taxes.
Weber said he anticipates a local property tax bill of about $320,000 for the Front Street property in its first year of private ownership. “It will continue to go up (in future years) because we’re going to do improvements to the building, which will increase its value,” he said.
“We’ll do some renovating, some updating, and make it more energy-efficient,” Weber said.
With four of the building’s seven floors already spoken for, Weber said he thinks it will be fully occupied within three years. He thinks the building can accommodate about 750 people.
The Weber Group and his family’s Riverside Corporate Wellness both are growing and may move offices from the family’s fully occupied downtown Belle Square complex to the CenturyLink building, Weber said.
His son, Nick Weber, “is working on some things for future development down there,” he added.” A restaurant and a daycare center are among the possibilities being considered, Weber acknowledged.
You have free articles remaining.
Weber said he began talking to CenturyLink officials last spring about possibly buying the building, after he learned it was for sale.
“Over the last 10 to 15 years, we’ve been very blessed in some of the things that we’ve had the courage and taken the risk to start,” said Weber, who founded and later sold fast-growing Logistics Health Inc. and remains a consultant to that company after stepping down as chairman last January.
He said he has been pleased the most by the number of jobs, and the increases in tax base, that LHI and his other projects have created.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” Weber said of the CenturyLink land and building. “I want to create careers and jobs and opportunities. That’s what motivates me” to buy the building.
“It’s good news for downtown and for the city,” Mayor Tim Kabat said Friday. “We’re obviously concerned when a large facility like that is mostly empty and underutilized,” he said of the CenturyLink building.
What was then CenturyTel’s Midwest Region headquarters building was dedicated in June 2001, in a ceremony with speakers including Wisconsin Gov. Scott McCallum.
At the time of the ceremony, the company had about 675 employees in La Crosse, including the 535 who were working in the new $25 million Front Street building, according to Tribune files. CenturyTel had been operating at seven locations in La Crosse, and was consolidating some functions in the new downtown building.
CenturyTel later changed its name to CenturyLink.
With the company’s 2009 acquisition of Embarq Corp., La Crosse became the headquarters for CenturyLink’s nine-state Northeast Region.
Once CenturyLink’s acquisition of Qwest Communications was completed in 2011, the regional headquarters function moved from La Crosse to Minneapolis.
CenturyLink has moved to a work-from-home model for some of its employees, company spokesman Molzen said Friday, when asked about the number of employees who work in the downtown building.
“We constantly evaluate our staffing needs and have and will continue to adjust based on the needs of the business,” he said, when asked why employment in the building has declined in recent years.
“We remain committed to strengthening and improving the communities we serve, not only through our products and services, but by supporting community agencies, events and initiatives,” Molzen said. “CenturyLink continues to have a very strong presence in La Crosse and a commitment to supporting the community.”
+15 From Tribune files: 2001 special section to mark opening of CenturyTel building in downtown La Crosse
La Crosse Tribune reporter Jourdan Vian contributed to this report.