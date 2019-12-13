Update: Don Weber hopes 750 will work in CenturyLink building within three years

Under the old CenturyTel agreement, the city had the right of first refusal to buy two acres of the nearly 7.8-acre property if it went up for sale. That was concerning to him, Weber said, because the two acres provides half of the building’s parking area.

“What we gave back (to the city in the new agreement) is if for some reason we ever would decide to sell that two acres — and we never would — they would have the right to match any offer, if they wanted,” he said.

Weber said it appears his company’s purchase of the building will be completed on Dec. 20. “That puts the property in the tax base for next year,” he said.

It hasn’t been on property tax rolls in the past, as most public utility companies in Wisconsin are exempt from local property taxes and subject instead to special state taxes.

Weber said he anticipates a local property tax bill of about $320,000 for the Front Street property in its first year of private ownership. “It will continue to go up (in future years) because we’re going to do improvements to the building, which will increase its value,” he said.

“We’ll do some renovating, some updating, and make it more energy-efficient,” Weber said.