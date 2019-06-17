{{featured_button_text}}

The roadwork that was scheduled to begin at at 9 a.m. Monday on Third Street in downtown La Crosse has been postponed until further notice, according to the La Crosse Streets Department.

For more information, call  608-789-7340.

+10 10 most crash-prone state highway intersections in La Crosse County

