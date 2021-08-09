UPDATE: Flood leaves behind 20 damaged buildings in La Crosse County

At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.

County emergency management director Kevin Rindy said Monday there were no injuries reported from the flooding. He said the hardest hit area was the town of Shelby, where Mormon Creek spilled over its banks and damaged Mormon Coulee Park.

He said more damaged buildings could be added to the total.

"We're still in the process of damage assessment and cleanup," Rindy said. "Most of the property damage was from rain and mud getting into people's basements."

Several roads in La Crosse County were closed overnight Saturday, including Hwy. 35 south of La Crosse, Hwy. M and Hwy. NN east of Beltz Road.

The road closure list was more extensive in Vernon County, where portions of Hwy. 14, Hwy. 131 and Hwy. 162, six county roads and numerous town roads were closed. Emergency management director Brandon Larson said many of town roads could be closed for a few more days.

Larson said Monday his office was still assessing storm damage. He said the most impacted areas of the county were along Coon Creek, Timber Coulee Creek and the Kickapoo River.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}