UPDATE: Hancock resigns from Holmen School Board, Coulee Recovery Center

Cheryl Hancock resigned from the Holmen School Board last night, hours after she stepped down as executive director of Coulee Recovery Center.

She issued this statement last night as the school board met in special session:

"As I reflected this past weekend I came to the decision that this situation had become unmanageable for me, my family, and my many friends and supporters as well as the School District of Holmen, its students, staff, and the Holmen community and have made the decision to step down from my position on the Holmen School Board effective immediately.

"I would again like to apologize for the use of a false persona, but I would ask you to read what I said and judge for yourself whether my comments were harassing or bullying. When presented with the information becoming public - I was at a crossroads - I could have denied that I was in fact Annie and because no crime had been committed there was no way to prove it otherwise. The Holmen Police Department confirmed for me that there was never any investigation into this because there was no crime - in fact, they have destroyed the records that were sent to them back in February. Last week I made the decision to be honest and forthcoming in my mistake and ask for forgiveness. I still ask for your empathy and forgiveness.

"If we want to come together and unite maybe we should stop vilifying each other. It’s OK to have strong opinions on either side but all this name-calling is getting us nowhere.

"The school district has much work to do and I am stepping aside so that they can get on with it. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the past two decades and am hoping that my overall record of accomplishments will someday be the legacy I leave and not this misstep.

"A well-respected member of the community sent this message to me recently: “A person is measured by the body of service they give and your service is hard to not appreciate at the highest level. One little misstep does not define you nor does it change my respect for our friendship.”

The Coulee Recovery Center issued a press release Monday saying that Hancock had “retired effective May 2,” with Rita Von Haden taking over as the new executive director.

Hancock said Monday that she was planning to retire at the end of June but pushed the date ahead because of revelations that she posted Facebook entries under a pseudonym while president of the Holmen School Board. She is facing multiple calls to resign.

“With all that’s going on, I decided to retire a little sooner than planned,” Hancock said. “I’m going to take some time away from all my public life to reflect and look back.”

Hancock said she had shared her intentions to resign with the Coulee Recovery Board prior to the controversy in Holmen and that Von Haden’s promotion was the result of a normal search process.

Von Haden has been with the center since 2006 and was the assistant director/program manager until Monday. A press release issued Monday says: “The board has every confidence in Rita’s ability to lead Coulee Recovery Center into the future. Rita has shown a true commitment to carrying out the mission of the Coulee Recovery Center and demonstrates a servant leadership necessary for the success of our clients and all those that work with CRC.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.