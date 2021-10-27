UPDATE: La Crosse Diocese leader Bishop Callahan diagnosed with COVID-19, symptoms 'mild'

Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19, according to a church official who announced the diagnosis during a service over the weekend.

Callahan, 71, is experiencing mild symptoms, Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, Oct. 24, which was broadcasted.

“Our dear Bishop Callahan has COVID, so we certainly want to pray for him. As I understand it, it’s with mild symptoms so we pray that it stays like that and doesn’t get any worse,” Gilles said.

In a statement the Diocese said Callahan was in “good spirits” and was being monitored by a medical team and isolating. He tested positive over the weekend.

“I am grateful for the abundance of prayers and good intentions that I have received during this time. It is at times such as this that we are reminded that the Lord provides us with strength and is our salvation in times of distress,” Callahan said in the statement.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is undergoing at-home rehabilitation.

It is unclear whether Callahan is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

In the spring, Callahan called for the resignation of Father James Altman for continued political rhetoric, which included misinformation on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

In an August letter with other Wisconsin bishops, Callahan also encouraged people to get vaccinated, and while he said personal choices should be respected, he maintained that the unvaccinated should take other precautions.

Callahan is originally from Chicago and has served in different roles within the church in Milwaukee, Chicago and Rome since being ordained to priesthood in 1977. He has led the Diocese of La Crosse since 2010.

This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. to include comments from the Diocese and Callahan.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.