UPDATE: La Crosse emergency personnel conduct hiking trail rescue after wasp attack
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Local emergency personnel rescued a person who reported online that he sustained injuries from a wasp attack on a La Crosse hiking trail Monday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a trail at 700 Hwy. FA. Bystanders directed emergency responders to the patient, who was a quarter of a mile into the trail.

Fire department personnel administered care to the patient, and members of the fire department's Urban Search and Rescue Team safely extricated the patient by using a slope evacuation system.

A person later posted a Facebook entry saying his injuries were "due to multiple bee stings from a ground wasp nest." He described rescue personnel as "truly amazing" and "saints of our community." Twelve fire department personnel were on the scene.

"Thank you to all who helped. And thank you to all the volunteers who showed up to trail work that night," the post read.

The patient was transferred by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. He urged hikers to "take that allergic stuff seriously. I didn't know I was allergic to anything before."

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

