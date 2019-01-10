Try 1 month for 99¢

WEST SALEM — A La Farge man was injured early Thursday in a crash after authorities say he was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office received a call at 2:43 a.m. of a wrong-way driver near Exit 15 at Bangor. The caller said the vehicle was heading west in the eastbound lanes. As officers attempted to locate the vehicle, the Wisconsin State Patrol was dispatched to a crash on I-90 near mile marker 13, near West Salem.

A 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by John Robert Kelter, 22, collided with a semi, driven by Glenn Allen Criqui, 52, from Baxter, Iowa, pulling a load of grain, according to the state patrol.

Kelter had to be extracted from his vehicle and was flown to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, where he was being treat for life-threatening injuries. Criqui reported no significant injuries.

Authorities say alcohol impairment appeared to be a factor in the crash.

LaCrosseTaxPayer

At least he hurt himself and not hurt or kill someone else! Ya just can’t fix stupid, “think I’ll have one more and maybe one or two more hits with a little meth for good measure”.

