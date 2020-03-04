Update: Mike and Karen Pence cancel visit to Onalaska

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have canceled their Thursday visit to Onalaska.

The Pences had been scheduled to speak during a “Women for Trump” event at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska.

But Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted Wednesday that the vice president now plans to visit Washington state, which continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Wednesday afternoon, the second lady still intended to appear at the Onalaska rally, officials said.

But Wednesday evening, the Onalaska Police Department said that neither Pence will be in attendance. A representative from the state GOP will take their place, according to the department.

A message to Trump’s press office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

