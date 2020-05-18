Update: Name released of driver killed in Monroe County rollover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS — One person was killed Saturday in a UTV crash in rural Monroe County.

Authorities received a call at 10 p.m. about a possible fatal UTV rollover near Aaron Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office.

Trevor J. Zeller, 42, had been working on the vehicle earlier in the day, authorities said, and was testing it on private property when it overturned while negotiating a curve.

Zeller was pronounced dead at the scene by Cataract first responders. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

