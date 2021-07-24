UPDATE: Names of triple homicide victims released

The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.

The bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor J. Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the entrance of Milestone Materials, Romskog Quarry, N6290 County Trunk M. Employees arriving at work made the discovery and made the emergency call.

Lor and Yang were both 24 and without permanent addresses, but they frequently resided in and around the La Crosse area; the last known addresses of Maloney, 23, were in Sparta and Cashton, and he is also known to have frequently resided in the La Crosse area.

The next of kin for each victim has been notified. Any relationship between the victims was not released at this time, and no suspects are in custody.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol, La Crosse County District Attorney’s office and La Crosse County medical examiner were all on the scene Friday and investigators worked during the night and on Saturday. Around 12 investigators were actively working on the case Saturday and following up on information about the whereabouts of the victims 24 hours prior to the discovery of the bodies.