UPDATE: Names of triple homicide victims released
UPDATE: Names of triple homicide victims released

The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.

Police badge

The bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor J. Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at the entrance of Milestone Materials, Romskog Quarry, N6290 County Trunk M. Employees arriving at work made the discovery and made the emergency call.

Road closed

County Hwy. M at Bergum Coulee Road was closed Friday as local law enforcement investigated a triple homicide in the area.

Lor and Yang were both 24 and without permanent addresses, but they frequently resided in and around the La Crosse area; the last known addresses of Maloney, 23, were in Sparta and Cashton, and he is also known to have frequently resided in the La Crosse area.

The next of kin for each victim has been notified. Any relationship between the victims was not released at this time, and no suspects are in custody. 

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol, La Crosse County District Attorney’s office and La Crosse County medical examiner were all on the scene Friday and investigators worked during the night and on Saturday. Around 12 investigators were actively working on the case Saturday and following up on information about the whereabouts of the victims 24 hours prior to the discovery of the bodies.  

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said Friday, "We believe at this time it was a targeted act. We do not know the reason. There were no vehicles left at the scene. It’s a very fluid case at the present time, it’s a very complicated crime scene."

Residents in the area with any information about the crime, which is believed to have occurred Thursday night or early Friday morning, are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the non-emergency line, 608-785-5942. In particular, Wolf asked for security footage from nearby residences on County Road S and County Road M.

“We are getting a lot of information. It’s coming very fast,” Wolf said Friday. “We are following up on a number of leads.”

The Sheriff's Department on Saturday afternoon expressed condolences to the families of the victims, stating, "Our team and the assisting agencies are working diligently in the pursuit of justice for your lost loved ones."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

