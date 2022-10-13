UPDATE: Popcorn Tavern owner admits to racist messages, says he was joking

Screenshots of a text thread between the Popcorn Tavern's owner and two staff members were released Wednesday, revealing racist comments, slurs and discrimination against the Black and Jewish communities.

Owner Dan Parisey and manager Ben Tremain, in a group text with an employee who has now quit and shared the messages on Facebook, discuss a potential hire. Discussing the interviewee, a Black man, Parisey wrote, "Should we have another black person here to translate?" and "How many times do I have to tell you guys we don't hire colords (sic)."

Tremain in a message says of the interviewee, "Everyone deserves a fair shake. But when u told me the black guy from (a restaurant) in my head I was thinking like, 'hope it's not the guy I'm thinking of.'" Tremain later stated his reasoning as witnessing the man being "overly verbal" and unresponsive with staff at his place of employment.

The former employee suggests waiting to see how the interview goes before discounting the man, to which Parisey responds, "Here's the things about these (n-word) and Jews...," adding of potential hires, "As long as they're not black or Jewish" and later, "No way we're turning into a black bar," with a winking tongue out emoji.

The former staffer says in her post she is "ashamed" of participating in the thread without calling out the behavior, and was compelled to "do the right thing" in identifying the words and actions as unacceptable.

In a response on its Facebook page Wednesday evening, the Popcorn Tavern stated Parisey had resigned, and "his words in no way reflect the feelings of our establishment or space. The Popcorn Tavern embraces diversity within our community."

In effort to explain Parisey's behavior, the post states Parisey has been "struggling with his health for a long period of time," and brain injuries have "deteriorated his ability to properly think and filter his words."

The post also called out the former employee by name, claiming she is aware of Parisey's "condition" and the intent behind her releasing the messages is "appalling."

As of Thursday morning, nearly 300 comments appeared below the post, the vast majority calling out the "embarrassing" apology and inappropriateness of excusing racism on a health condition. Facebook members also expressed anger at the business calling out the former employee as a way to shift blame, and asked if the potential hire was given an apology.

Bobbi Rathert, local advocate with Hope Restores, said in an interview with the Tribune the "sickening" messages offer proof systemic racism is "alive and well," in La Crosse and noted, "Mr. Parisey is not the only one to believe in these racist ways, he's just the unfortunate soul to do so openly."

Parisey's words are "likely not new to him, as it just falls out in his expression so clearly." The hiring practices, Rathert says, are "likely standard" to the business, and the "vile thoughts not a slip of the tongue."

Nine hours after the initial apology from the business, Parisey posted on the Popcorn Tavern Facebook page, starting with a comment under the post reading,"Jesus Christ...just let me apologize without getting mad."

In a separate post, under the Popcorn Tavern account, Parisey said his health was not an excuse, and claimed he "never ha(s) been and never will be racist," as he is a supporter of women's rights, the LQBT (sic) community and Black Lives Matter, causes to which he has donated "a lot" of time, money and effort.

Parisey further apologized for his "stupid comments" but used the justification that "both other parties know I joke about that (expletive) which I now understand is very inappropriate."

Later on Parisey wrote, "Again this is all on me and I own up to it. I'm sure this post will make people mad at me for some reason. All I can say is I'm sorry and wish nothing but the best for everyone in this community and everywhere. Peace out."

Rathert says the apology from The Popcorn Tavern and Parisey "only excuses the behavior through denial, claiming supportiveness of diversity work, and using health problems that 'made me do it.'"

Rathert says flagrant racism is the consequence of both actions and inactions in the community, calling for a city that practices and participates in inclusivity, social justice, anti-racism and acceptance.

Racism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination and prejudice "should not be tolerated to any degree whatsoever by anyone," Rathert says.

The Tribune attempted to call the Popcorn Tavern, which opens at 4 p.m., on Thursday morning. There was no option to leave a voicemail. An email message from the Tribune was sent Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated if contact is made.