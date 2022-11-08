 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Republican Roy Torgerson wins Vernon County sheriff race

Vernon County voters have elected Republican Roy Torgerson as their new sheriff, according to unofficial results. 

Torgerson and Independents Janice Turben, Phillip Welch and Joe Keenan vied to fill the position of Sheriff John Spears who is retiring after 40 years in Vernon County as a member of law enforcement, including the past 12 as sheriff.

The term for sheriff is four years and begins in January.

Torgerson had 9022 votes to 2346 for Turben as the closest challenger.

Roy Torgerson

Torgerson

