UPDATE: Storms damage roads in Winona County, spawn tornado in Monroe County

Roads in Winona County sustained significant damage after a line of thunderstorms lingered across the county Thursday night into Friday morning.

Emergency management director Ben Klinger said the county will declare a state of local emergency and apply to the state of Minnesota for assistance. He said $120,000 worth of road damage had been identified through Friday afternoon, and he expects the figure to go up.

Klinger said parts of the county received 5 inches of rain, which triggered a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service. There were, however, no injuries or rescue calls.

“I think we fared as well as we could have expected considering how much rain we had,” he said.

Klinger said there won’t be a federal disaster declaration. “We didn’t come close to the federal threshold,” he said.

The line of storms brought heavy rain, wind and hail to the area, along with an EF-0 tornado southeast of Sparta in Monroe County. The tornado damaged some buildings, trees and a camper, but no injuries were reported.

La Crosse County rainfalls were reported as high as 3.77 inches. In Monroe County, it was 3.1 inches, and 3.53 inches in Trempealeau County.

In Winona County, Klinger said the most significant damage occurred at Old Homer Road, which was closed in both directions due to a mudslide. He said one lane was reopened as of Friday afternoon.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department said Friday morning there were 15 “hazard calls” involving roads closed by mudslides or high water.

The city of Winona Police Department said the worst of the rainfall occurred between 9:30 and 10 p.m., when at least three vehicles were stuck in up to three feet of water.

High water was also an issue in La Crosse. At about 9 p.m., the La Crosse Police Department posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page asking the public to avoid traveling if possible.

"Due to the heavy rain, many streets throughout the city of La Crosse are experiencing high amounts of water, creating hazardous road conditions. For your safety, we ask you to remain off the roads at this time," the post stated.

On the police department's Instagram page, a photo and video show vehicles and a city bus maneuvering through flooded streets in downtown La Crosse. Another video shows officials wading through a flooded street wearing yellow hazard vests and jackets.

According to police spokesperson Capt. Avrie Schott, the police department took 29 calls for hazard/motor assistance overnight.

The city's spokesperson, Kristen Lueth, told the Tribune in an email that staff was busy with clean-up on Friday and not available for comment.

As of Friday morning there were no "lingering flooded areas," according to a statement Lueth shared from the city's Utilities-Water-Sewer-Storm Department. There were only a few remaining manhole covers that need to be put back in place and debris removed from catch basins.

The statement said staff is typically aware of problem areas during heavy rains, such as Front Street and 20th and Farnam streets.

"During these events we have staff that go through a predetermined route based on prior experience with heavy rain events, to check for manhole covers that need replaced or debris removal," the statement said.

As the storms moved through the area, residents shared photos online of ominous clouds. The NWS La Crosse published reports of fallen trees and other debris, and wind gusts up to 62 mph across the region.

In Genoa, quarter-sized hail was reported, and reports from La Crosse and Houston counties described hail up to 1.25 inches in size.

Additionally, there was a report of a funnel cloud in Elkton, Minnesota, at about 7:20 p.m.

On Friday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department's Division of Community Risk Management posted on Facebook encouraging residents who reside outside of the city's flood hazard map to consider flood insurance.

"As the rains last night showed, if you are outside the mapped flood hazard area you may still be at risk for flooding," the post stated.

