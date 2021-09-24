 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Traffic lights at West and La Crosse back in service

  • Updated
Ready for traffic

The traffic signals at West Avenue and La Crosse Street were temporarily offline due to unforeseen utility work, the city of La Crosse Engineering Department said Friday.

The city said the outage was due to an "emergency pole and transformer replacement" on the line that provides power to the traffic signal. The work is being done by Xcel Energy.

The city was encouraging drivers to use alternative routes, such as Copeland Avenue, Losey Boulevard or State Highway 16.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

