UPDATE: Two bars closed by downtown fire in La Crosse

Fire crews responded to a blaze just after 10 p.m. Monday that caused damage to a building on Pearl Street in Downtown La Crosse.
The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to 304 Pearl St., where the Casino Bar is located, for a fire on the back staircase of the building, according to officials.
When the first units arrived on scene, fire and smoke were coming from the first and second floors, and was extending to the roof. Crews quickly stopped the fire that was spreading to the exterior of the building and continued extinguishing fires inside the main building and those nearby.
“Fire crews were hindered by the cold weather and freezing conditions,” the department’s statement on the fire said.
A Facebook post from the fire department told community members to avoid the area Monday night as they battled the fire.
The building has been damaged by heavy smoke and the fire, officials said, and crews are still on location monitoring the situation as of early Tuesday morning.
The 300 block of Pearl Street is open to traffic, and officials with the local fire department, including investigators, and water utility were on site Tuesday morning, as well as at least one building owner.
It’s reported that apartments occupy the top floors of the building where the fire took place, but it is unclear how many units or tenants were impacted.
The cause of the fire was not reported as of Tuesday morning, and no injuries or casualties were reported.
Casino Bar and the adjacent Brother's Bar have been closed for repairs. The fire department haven't yet determined how many residents were dispalced.
The LFD reported that 54 personnel and 18 apparatus responded to the incident, and surrounding fire departments from Shelby, Holmen, Onalaska, La Crescent, as well as the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy all assisted.
