 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office releases names in suspicious deaths

  • 0

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call Sunday, June 19, at about 8:47 p.m. regarding a possible suicide that occurred at an address on County Road P in rural Westby.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Vernon County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, Tina M. Schermerhorn, 47, was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vernon County Sheriff Deputies later found Rick J. Schermerhorn, 48, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were Coon Valley First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuador protests over rising living costs turn deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News