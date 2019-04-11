Try 3 months for $3

More than 3,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Thursday afternoon in Houston County, and more than 1,000 more were without power in La Crosse County.

According to Xcel Energy, there are 52 outages affecting 5,543 customers at about 1 p.m. Thursday. That number was down to 39 outages affecting 202 customers as of 2:45 p.m.

The weather is the cause, according to Xcel spokesperson Chris Ouellette, who said trees falling from high winds are causing problems.

"High winds have knocked down poles in some locations. We’ve also had galloping power lines that have caused issues with poles and lines. Crews are having a hard time getting to locations as well," Ouellette said.

Fifteen transmission structures were down on the line leading to Viroqua.

“It’s kind of a domino effect sometimes,” she said.

It may be some time before power is restored.

“As you can imagine with the weather the way it is too, that’s kind of hampering things,” Oullette said.

Houston County Emergency Management posted a warning on its Facebook page, adding that 911 is still operational for emergencies.

There are reports of outages in parts of Winona County, too.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

Log in or Activate your account.