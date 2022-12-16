 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Xcel Energy: 11,512 customers still without power

Xcel Energy reports that 11,512 customers in western and northwestern Wisconsin are still without power due to damage to power lines from heavy snow, broken tree limbs and wind over the past two days.

Power has been restored to about 60,000 customers, the company said today.

Xcel said that more than 1,600 employees and contractors from eight states have made significant progress restoring power to customers.

"As crews continue their work, customers can check our outage map for estimated restoration times as they’re available," the company said.

"While we expect work in some areas to continue until Saturday, we anticipate that service will be restored to all customers in Ashland and Abbotsford who can accept service by late this evening. We expect that about 80% of Eau Claire customers who can accept service will be restored by late tonight, with the remainder completed tomorrow morning. Work in the Hayward and Rice Lake areas is likely to continue through Saturday evening."

