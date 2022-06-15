Updated: Animal causes power outages for 9,300 customers in La Crosse early Wednesday

Widespread power outages left about 9,300 customers in the city of La Crosse without power for several hours early Wednesday morning.

Although strong storms rained down on the area overnight, a spokesperson with Xcel Energy said the outages were actually due to a raccoon that made contact with equipment at a substation.

Power went out for the customers at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, but was fully restored by about 7 a.m. The animal caused "significant damage" to the equipment that needed to be repaired.

Some residents reported hearing a loud "boom" at the time that power went out, which the spokesperson said was likely due to the damage to the equipment.

Outages were reported across the city, including at some traffic lights. Xcel confirmed that major facilities such as UW-La Crosse, the School District of La Crosse and Mayo Clinic Health Systems were among those without power, saying that any customer in the city was "likely" impacted by the outage.

Rick Thiesse, spokesperson for Mayo, said that generators supported the La Crosse campus from 5:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., but that normal operations had since resumed.

Because of the outage, some non-urgent surgical and other procedures were rescheduled, but clinical care was continued.

"With patient care and safety our highest priority, Mayo Clinic Health System facilities staff along with Xcel Energy worked together to resolve this issue," Thiesse said. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and thank our staff for their resilience in working under the circumstances."

These widespread outages also came after one of the hottest days of the year so far, likely bumping many people's air conditioners or fans offline in the middle of the night.

A system of strong and severe storms was forecasted to hit the area Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

The U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse predicted these storms would hit the area between 2 and 7 p.m., bringing with them the chance of large hail, strong tornadoes, damaging winds and street flooding.

This will be the third round of strong storms hitting the area this week. On Monday, a strong downpour temporarily flooded many of the city's streets.

Although storms weren't the cause of Wednesday's power outage, the Xcel spokesperson said that their crews are always monitoring weather and patrolling areas expected to be hit hard.

She said residents should report outages as soon as they happen so crews can begin to restore it as soon as possible.

This story was updated at 2 p.m. to include details from Mayo.

