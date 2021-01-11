UPDATED: La Crosse South Side fire claims one life, caused by heater

One person is dead after an overnight Sunday fire in La Crosse.

Occupant Stanley Koziara died as a result of a house fire at 5203 Mormon Coulee Road, authorities reported late Monday afternoon.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called shortly before 2 a.m. to the single-story structure that was already engulfed in fire and smoke when firefighters arrived. Fire crews attempted to extinguish the blaze from the interior but were driven back outside due to heavy fire and heat and a large amount of storage and debris inside the residence.

The victim was transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and pronounced dead early Monday. A firefighter was examined for injuries by Tri-State Ambulance and released at the scene.

Fire crews remained at the site until 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The building sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

Authorities said the fire was caused by use of an old torch heater, that officials believe is from the 1950s and had been repaired multiple times.

Thirty-six firefighters from La Crosse and the Shelby fire departments responded to the scene.

This story was updated Monday afternoon to include victims name and cause of fire.

