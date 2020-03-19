Updated list of La Crosse area events canceled and postponed because of COVID-19

The following events have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight on Thursday postponed the May 9 flight to Washington, D.C.
- The Parkinson's disease support group on March 24 at Gundersen Health System is canceled.
- Upcoming events for the Driftless Writing Center have been canceled.
- The 46th annual custom auto show, set for March 20-21 at the La Crosse Center, has been canceled.
- The Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles show scheduled for May 2 at the La Crosse Center has been canceled.
- The Community Conversation on March 18 at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse has been canceled.
- Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has announced a number of cancellations, including support groups, classes, community meetings and wellness events until further notice.
- The La Crosse County Library system has canceled the senior moments programs in March and April at the Onalaska Public Library, the oil pastel class on March 18 at John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor and the Lego program March 16 at Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library in West Salem. All youth, teen and adult programing is called off through April 12.
- The Viterbo University graduate nursing program foot and nail care clinic at the La Crosse Public Library on March 25 has been postponed.
- The Onalaska Park and Rec Department has canceled all programming through March 31, along with the Fleis Nightfall Frolic on April 17 and the Onalaska Spring Gift and Craft Fair April 18-19.
- ORA Trails has postponed its third annual ORA Gala on March 28 at The Waterfront Cargill Room.
- The Coon Valley Business Association has postponed its strategic planning meeting on March 23 at the Coon Valley American Legion.
- The Flood Emergency Action Plan Workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, La Farge, has been cancelled.
- Vernon Electric Cooperative has cancelled the physical gathering of members for its annual meeting on March 21; other meeting options are being explored.
- The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has canceled multiple events, including the April 9 Parkinson's Support Group, the Friday Club Connectivity, the March 28 Youth Athletes Program, March 31 and April 28 Memory Cafe, April 4 Senior Excursion to Doo Wop Project in Middleton, Wis., April 8 Community Balance Screening and April 9 Caregiver Multi-State Support Group.
- Game On! The Ultimate Game Night, a fundraiser for Aptiv, has been postponed until further notice.
- All events at Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center have been postponed until further notice.
- The Everybody Can Dance event set for April 26 at All Star Lanes in La Crosse has been canceled.
- The Holmen Park & Recreation Department has canceled the following programs: financial workshops (April 1 and April 8), April Fools cupcakes (March 30), ballroom dance (remainder of current and March 31 and April 2 classes) and horse lessons. The following programs are suspended through April 5: youth soccer (grades 1-8), all practices for the youth soccer teams, Holmen Impact volleyball program/teams, yoga morning flow, fit seniors plus, adult zumba, youth soccer academy (start of the program will be moved to April 6) and spring youth track (start of the program will be moved to April 13).
- There will be no dances March 20 at the Concordia Ballroom in La Crosse.
- All performances, classes and activities at The Pump House Regional Arts Center through May 31 are postponed or canceled.
- The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse has canceled it's annual Spring Fling on March 28. There are no plans to reschedule.
- The March 18 La Crosse County Emergency Management meeting has been cancelled.
- The Holmen Area Historical Society has canceled its April 1 meeting of National History Day presentations, “Breaking Barriers in History.”
- The La Crosse Public Library is closed through April 13, and other events and programmings will be canceled through April 30.
- The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area announces the following cancellations: Trempealeau County Fair Maps Voter Forums at at Galesville Public Library (March 18) and and the League's Climate Change Forum (April 5).
- The Logan High School Spring Craft Show on March 21 is canceled.
- Independent Living Resources offices will be closed to the public through March 31. The agency will still be active and providing services and can be reached by phone at 608-787-1111.
- Rave Recovery Avenue Drop In Center will be closed from March 16 through March 31. All activities, including evening support groups, have been canceled.
- Automotive Parts Headquarters has postponed all upcoming Auto Value product expos, including the March 18 event at the Onalsaka OmniCenter.
- La Crosse-Bantry Friendship Association has postponed the fifth annual Coulee Hoolie Ceili on March 28.
- The play area at Valley View Mall will be closed until further notice, and the Easter Bunny will be unavailable.
- The Vernon County Cattlemen Association "Build A Better Beef" annual meeting at the Viroqua VFW on March 25 has been postponed.
- Viroqua Area Rotary Club Celtic Beat at the Historic Temple Theatre on March 29 has been postponed.
- The Tomah Community Table has cancelled the remaining Mondays in March (March 23 and 30).
- The La Crosse County Republican Party has canceled its March 26 congressional candidate forum at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
- FIRST Robotics Competition-Seven Rivers Regional, scheduled for April 1-4, at the La Crosse Center, has been postponed.
- All programs and events scheduled through May 1 at the Franciscan Spirituality Center have been canceled or postponed.
- New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers has postponed its fundraiser, “Victory Over Violence,” that was planned for March 20 at Drugan’s Castle Mound in Holmen.
- The food pantry at Salvation Army of La Crosse County will close March 19. Remaining services at The Salvation Army's office remain in effect. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is temporarily closed as of March 19.
- VIVA Gallery in Viroqua's First Thursday event on April 2 has been cancelled.
- The ABLE Foundation Fun Night, scheduled for Saturday March 21 at La Crescent Snowmobile Club, has been canceled
- The Kickapoo Gold Maple Syrup pancake breakfast and open house on March 21 to benefit the Viroqua FFA has been canceled.
- The Sparta Legislative Breakfast on March 30, has been canceled. The next scheduled Legislative Breakfast is May 18.
- Effigy Mounds National Monument near Harpers Ferry, Iowa, has closed the visitor center and all indoor facilities to the public effective immediately. Park trails will remain open.
- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County has announced all non-essential classes and events have been canceled or postponed until April 30.
- All La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program congregate dining sites will be closed starting March 18. Home-delivered meals will continue as normal. To discuss eligibility for temporary meal delivery, 608-785-5775.
- The Sons of Norway Solvang Lodge meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, at the Westby Community Center has been canceled.
- Worship and all in-person activities at Bethany, Immanuel and Trinity Lutheran churches in the Cashton area are suspended.
- The Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators volunteer recognition breakfast on April 16th has been canceled.
- The Earth Fair on April 26 at Myrick Park in La Crosse has been cancelled.
- MTU in La Crosse has closed the lobby at Grand River Station, 314 Jay St. Buses are running as normal.
- Habitat for Humanity has canceled the May 2 Neighbors Day in La Crosse.
- The Driftless Al-Anon Family Group that meets Fridays at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua has suspended meetings until further notice.
- Mid West Music Fest, scheduled for May 1-2 in Winona, Minn., has been postponed.
- The La Crosse & 3 Rivers Model Railroad Show set for March 21-22 at the Onalaska OmniCenter has been canceled.
- The city of Onalaska has announced the following facilities are closed to the public, effective March 17: the police department lobby, the fire department, the public works facility lobby, the Onalaska Community Center and the Onalaska OmniCenter. City Hall also is closed, except for absentee voting. In addition, all Onalaska Park and Recreation activities and programs are cancelled until further notice.
- The Between the Bluffs Beer Wine and Cheese Festival, set for April 24-26, has been canceled.
- All city committee meetings at La Crosse City Hall will be cancelled for the remainder of March and April, with the following exceptions: Board of Public Works and City Planning on March 30, Judiciary & Administration Committee on March 31, Finance & Personnel Committee on April 2, and Common Council on April 9.
- The La Crosse Center will close its lobby from March 18-April 16. Staff will still be available to answer questions and help online or by phone.
- All town of Onalaska non-essential services have been suspended, including closure of the yard waste drop site. Town offices are closed except in-person voting will continue as posted. All town meetings are postponed. Residents needing dog licensing are encouraged to send payment and vaccination certification via U.S. Postal Service or use the drop box at the Town Hall lot entrance
- The La Crosse County Historical Society offices are open by appointment only. If you need to speak with someone, call 608-782-1980.
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has suspended operations at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge La Crosse District Visitor Center. The parking lots and trails outside the building will remain open from dawn until dusk to provide opportunities for recreation and relaxation. The outdoor restrooms are temporarily closed.
- Meals will no longer be served at the Vernon County senior dining centers; meals will be available for carryout. County residents 60 and older who want to receive a meal may call 608-637-5201.
- The Coon Valley Business Association meeting on April 6 and bingo scheduled for April 9 are canceled.
- Coon Valley's Troutfest will not be held on May 9. The Troutfest Committee will announce a new date in the coming weeks.
- Nursing Research on the Green, scheduled for April 23 at Viterbo University, will be offered as an online venue instead. No registration is required.
- Valley Stewardship Network is canceling its final presentation of the Conservation on Tap series. The event, originally scheduled for April 8 at the Rooted Spoon in Viroqua, may be rescheduled in the fall.
- The Mississippi Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation banquet scheduled for Saturday March 28 n Onalaska has been rescheduled for Aug. 21st, 2020.
If you have information about an event to add to this list, email news@lacrossetribune.com.
