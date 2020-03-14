Updated list of La Crosse area events canceled because of COVID-19

The following events have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Holmen Lutheran Church has canceled its March 15 open house planed to celebrate its completed project, “Building to Serve, a Place to Gather."
- Irishfest La Crosse has cancelled Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade and post-parade social.
- The Suicide Prevention Initiative, in partnership with Active Minds, has canceled the 10th annual Dance for Hope suicide awareness event Saturday at the UW-L Student Union.
- Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight on Thursday postponed the May 9 flight to Washington, D.C.
- Coulee Parenting Connection has canceled its Sunday Family Fun Expo at the Onalaska OmniCenter.
- Extra Life postponed its gaming event to benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, which had been set for noon Saturday. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 7.
- The Parkinson's disease support group on March 24 at Gundersen Health System is canceled.
- Upcoming events for the Driftless Writing Center have been canceled, including the March 13 reading with Madison poet laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez and Draft & Craft on Tuesdays.
- The Uptown Girls performance on Saturday at the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts in West Salem has been canceled.
- The 95.7 The Rock St. Paddy’s .01K Run/Walk scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.
- The 46th annual custom auto show, set for March 20-21 at the La Crosse Center, has been canceled.
- The Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles show scheduled for May 2 at the La Crosse Center has been canceled.
- The Community Conversation on March 18 at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse has been canceled.
- Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has announced a number of cancellations, including support groups, classes, community meetings and wellness events until further notice.
- The La Crosse County Library system has canceled the senior moments programs in March and April at the Onalaska Public Library, the oil pastel class on March 18 at John Bosshard Memorial Library in Bangor and the Lego program March 16 at Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library in West Salem.
- The Viterbo University graduate nursing program foot and nail care clinic at the La Crosse Public Library on March 25 has been postponed.
- The Onalaska Park and Rec Department has canceled all programming through March 31, along with the Fleis Nightfall Frolic on April 17 and the Onalaska Spring Gift and Craft Fair April 18-19.
- ORA Trails has postponed its third annual ORA Gala on March 28 at The Waterfront Cargill Room.
- The Coon Valley Business Association has postponed its strategic planning meeting on March 23 at the Coon Valley American Legion.
- The Flood Emergency Action Plan Workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, La Farge, has been cancelled.
- UW-La Crosse has canceled all events on campus with an expected audience of 50 or more people through April 10. Visit https://www.uwlax.edu/events/ for more information.
- The Rockin' Out Hunger event set for Saturday at Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Onalaska has been canceled.
- The La Crosse Area ALS support group meeting set for Saturday has been canceled.
- Vernon Electric Cooperative has cancelled the physical gathering of members for its annual meeting on March 21; other meeting options are being explored.
- The La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has canceled multiple events, including the April 9 Parkinson's Support Group, the Friday Club Connectivity, the March 28 Youth Athletes Program, March 31 and April 28 Memory Cafe, April 4 Senior Excursion to Doo Wop Project in Middleton, Wis., April 8 Community Balance Screening and April 9 Caregiver Multi-State Support Group.
- Game On! The Ultimate Game Night, a fundraiser for Aptiv, has been postponed until further notice.
- All events at Old Main Historical & Community Arts Center have been postponed until further notice.
- The Ed Stellner and the Country Drifters concert March 14 at Journey Lutheran Church in Onalaska has been cancelled.
- The Everybody Can Dance event set for April 26 at All Star Lanes in La Crosse has been canceled.
- The Holmen Park & Recreation Department has canceled the following programs: financial workshops (April 1 and April 8), St. Patrick's Day pinata cupcakes (March 16), April Fools cupcakes (March 30), ballroom dance (remainder of current and March 31 and April 2 classes) and horse lessons. The following programs are suspended through April 5: youth soccer (grades 1-8), all practices for the youth soccer teams, Holmen Impact volleyball program/teams, yoga morning flow, fit seniors plus, adult zumba, youth soccer academy (start of the program will be moved to April 6) and spring youth track (start of the program will be moved to April 13).
- There will be no dances March 14-15 and March 20 at the Concordia Ballroom in La Crosse.
- The performances of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" at The Pump House Regional Arts Center, originally set for March 20-22 and March 27-29, will be rescheduled for a future date.
- The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse has cancelled it's annual Spring Fling event slated for March 28. At this time there are no plans to reschedule.
- The March 18 La Crosse County Emergency Management meeting has been cancelled.
If you have information about an event to add to this list, email news@lacrossetribune.com.