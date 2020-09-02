 Skip to main content
Updated: Second La Crosse County resident dies due to coronavirus, cases increasing
A second La Crosse County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

“Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life,” the health department wrote in a statement.

The health department will not release additional information to protect the family’s privacy.

The first La Crosse County resident was also a man in his 70s. The department was notified of the death July 17.

In the weekly update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Wednesday, metrics showed that the county’s case rates have increased from the past week, with a new case rate of 16.8 per 100,000 people. Last week was 9.8.

The update also indicated that the area was “cautionary” over last week’s positive test ratio, as 11.4% of all tests for the week leading up to September 1 came back positive.

Hospitalization rates, hospital care capacity, case interviews, daily testing goals and response time were all satisfactory, though some contact tracing measures were seeing some hiccups.

Given these metric updates, health officials continue to encourage the community to stay home if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and consider being tested, wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance, wash your hands, avoid unnecessary travel, limit personal social gatherings and minimize mass gatherings.

The La Crosse County Health Department is no longer giving daily case updates, instead giving a weekly snapshot on Mondays and a breakdown and update to the COVID-19 Collaborative on Wednesdays. Press releases will only be provided if deemed necessary.

2 more cases in Monroe

Monroe County reported two more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 288 confirmed cases.

The county lists 21 cases as active and no one is hospitalized.

A total of 265 cases are considered recovered. Two deaths previously were reported.

The latest cases involve a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s.

