Updated: Second La Crosse County resident dies due to coronavirus, cases increasing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second La Crosse County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The resident was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized.

“Our team would like to express our deepest condolences to family, friends and those impacted by this loss of life,” the health department wrote in a statement.

The health department will not release additional information to protect the family’s privacy.

The first La Crosse County resident was also a man in his 70s. The department was notified of the death July 17.

In the weekly update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative Wednesday, metrics showed that the county’s case rates have increased from the past week, with a new case rate of 16.8 per 100,000 people. Last week was 9.8.

The update also indicated that the area was “cautionary” over last week’s positive test ratio, as 11.4% of all tests for the week leading up to September 1 came back positive.

Hospitalization rates, hospital care capacity, case interviews, daily testing goals and response time were all satisfactory, though some contact tracing measures were seeing some hiccups.