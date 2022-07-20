Upper Miss announces maintenance schedule

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will close a number of boat landings and parking areas for short periods of time in order to complete general maintenance and restriping operations. Visitors are asked to make alternate plans for the dates the work is set to take place.

The following are the locations and dates for closures according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service:

July 25-28 — La Crosse District Visitor Center on Brice Prairie. Contractors will be working on the parking lot for the Visitor Center. Sections of this lot will remain open, but visitors are asked use caution and refrain from parking in areas they are actively working in.

July 29 — Lower I-90 Boat Landing near Dresbach. This landing will be closed for the day, and boaters should plan to use an alternate boat landing.

Aug. 3 or Aug. 4 — Long Lake Boat Landing in Trempealeau. This landing will be closed for the day, and boaters are asked to use an alternate boat landing.

Aug. 4 or Aug. 5 — Trailhead Parking Areas on Hwy ZB, Brice Prairie. These lots will be closed during this time, there is alternate parking located at the visitor center for access to the trails on the prairie.

Note: These dates may change by one or two days depending on weather; call the visitor center for the most up-to-date schedule at 608-779-2399.