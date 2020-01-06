Upper Miss Refuge to hold amateur photographer contest
Upper Miss Refuge to hold amateur photographer contest

The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters is encouraging all amateur photographers to get outside this winter and capture the beauty of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge for a winter photo contest.

Photos in these categories will be accepted until March 13: scenic views of the refuge, wildlife and plants of the refuge, and connecting people with nature on the refuge. There is a fourth category, young nature photographers, for photographers age 16 and under. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

For complete rules and entry form, visit friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org/2020-photo-contest/ or call Jennifer Froehly at 507-494-6234.

