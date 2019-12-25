Upper Mississippi refuge to enforce permit program in 2020

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge implemented its pilot year of the Commercial Fishing Guide Permit Program in 2019.

The refuge waived permit fees and offered a grace period to guides operating in 2019 to allow for a transition into this new program. The 2020 season will be fully enforced and fishing guides operating within the refuge will need to apply for and obtain a permit as well as pay applicable fees.

The refuge has management authority and jurisdiction over lands and waters on the Mississippi River between Reads Landing, Minnesota, and Le Claire, Iowa.

People who operate a fishing guide business within the refuge's Lower Pool 4 through Pool 14 will need a permit from the refuge. To learn more about the refuge, visit their website.

Fishing guides who believe they may be operating on the refuge, or would like to, should contact wildlife refuge specialist Meta Griffin to obtain a copy of the program requirements and stipulations, 2019 through 2024, for fishing guide services on the refuge and a permit application.