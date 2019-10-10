The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will begin issuing special-use permits and trap tags for the 2019-2020 furbearer trapping season for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge on Oct. 15.
Trappers are required to have a valid 2019-2020 state trapping license when obtaining trap tags, and Wisconsin residents must provide printed proof of trapping privileges at the time of application because refuge employees do not have access to an electronic system for verification.
Each trapper will receive 40 trap tags with a permit, as all traps placed on the refuge must have a tag attached, and permits will cost $30 for trappers 18 and older and $5 for ages 18 and under.
Permits and tags will be issued at these locations: Winona District Room 203, 51 Fourth St. E., Winona, La Crosse District, N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska, McGregor District, 470 Cliffhaven Road, Prairie du Chien, Savanna District, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.
