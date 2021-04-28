Upward Bound program helping high schoolers prepare for college

The Upward Bound Program at UW-La Crosse has been providing high school students a jumpstart on higher education for five decades and continues to empower teens in the fields of academics, self advocacy and skill development.
Upward Bound, a federally funded TRIO program which provides services to those from disadvantaged backgrounds, helps high schoolers prepare for admission to a university or technical college and maintains a connection through their higher education journey. Serving qualifying students in La Crosse and Monroe counties, enrollment is open year round, with applications for the upcoming summer course due May 7.
This six-week session, starting in June, will allow participants to live on the UW-L campus in Eagle Hall, getting a feel for college life, and take courses to earn high school credits. Graduates of the program will be able to join the BRIDGE program, which offers free college-level classes.
During the school year, Upward Bound holds weekly tutoring conducted by UW-L students, homework review, advising sessions, and monthly Saturday cultural enrichment activities. Opportunities to visit various state campuses are also available.
Jazzma Holland, assistant director of Upward Bound, is herself an alum of the program, as is program director Shaundel Spivey.
One of 10 siblings in a low-income household, Holland knew paying for college would be a hardship for her family, and through Upward Bound in Milwaukee she was able to get financial assistance for her college prep program, her ACT test, and college application fees. A first generation college student, the program also helped her find scholarships, and she developed connections she maintains to this day.
"It's a great way to build friendships and expose (participants) to great opportunities," says Holland, who appreciated the many trips she took with Upward Bound. While she "didn't realize how much of a blessing it was when I was in it," the program has helped shape her life and given her opportunities perhaps otherwise unfeasible.
"Now that I'm old enough, I'm like, 'Wow. That not only helped me, it helped my school counselor because that was one less student he had to worry about helping get to college, and my parents -- with them having (so many kids) it was a relief," Holland says. "You want your kids to be successful and Upward Bound is like that extended support system."
Between 60 to 80 students participate in Upward Bound each year, and the program recruits around 30 new teens each year. Participants are given a stipend in recognition of the work they are putting in beyond their regular school tasks.
"It's our way of showing our appreciation that they are taking that extra step," Holland says.
Last summer, the program was held on a virtual level due to the coronavirus, but participation was still steady and proved helpful for those struggling with online education. The dropout rate from the program is minimal, with students generally only leaving due to a move. In those cases, Upward Bound staff will help them connect to the program, offered nationwide, at the location nearest them.
The program has an impressive success rate, with all the high school seniors involved last year accepted to and enrolled at the higher education establishment of their choice. The program follows them through their college years to make sure they are keeping up with classes and coursework and connects them with college support services if needed.
"The program is awesome. Our team is awesome. We tell our students and our high school counselors that we are the students' cheerleaders," Holland says. "We are here to help them."
