Upward Bound program helping high schoolers prepare for college

One of 10 siblings in a low-income household, Holland knew paying for college would be a hardship for her family, and through Upward Bound in Milwaukee she was able to get financial assistance for her college prep program, her ACT test, and college application fees. A first generation college student, the program also helped her find scholarships, and she developed connections she maintains to this day.

"It's a great way to build friendships and expose (participants) to great opportunities," says Holland, who appreciated the many trips she took with Upward Bound. While she "didn't realize how much of a blessing it was when I was in it," the program has helped shape her life and given her opportunities perhaps otherwise unfeasible.

"Now that I'm old enough, I'm like, 'Wow. That not only helped me, it helped my school counselor because that was one less student he had to worry about helping get to college, and my parents -- with them having (so many kids) it was a relief," Holland says. "You want your kids to be successful and Upward Bound is like that extended support system."