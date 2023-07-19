Some neighborhoods in the city of La Crosse experience extreme high temperatures, compared to the surrounding neighborhoods, due to an inequitable distribution of tree canopies and impervious surfaces such as parking lots.

A University of Wisconsin-Madison study identified three La Crosse census tracts that should be prioritized for green space expansion due to a disproportionate number of urban structures that cause localized higher average summer temperatures.

The areas are considered urban heat islands, and experience an average of 8-10 degrees Fahrenheit hotter temperatures than surrounding neighborhoods.

Globally, temperatures have been on the rise. The planet experienced its warmest June and the start of July had some of the hottest days on record.

Warmer temperatures can have a disproportionate impact on neighborhoods. The UW-Madison study found as the percentage of both minority population and lower income population in a census block group increases, the tree canopy in the block decreases.

'Vulnerable populations'

“It's so weird to think that there is an urban heat island problem in La Crosse with how green everything is; you've got the river to the west, the bluffs to the east and the marsh to the north,” said Mark Moralez, one of the authors of the study.

“But when you actually look at the data and you look at the different census tracts, there are vulnerable populations and vulnerable areas of town that do experience high heat incidences in summers,” Moralez continued. “These vulnerable populations can be seriously harmed by it.”

The study recommended a couple policy options for green space expansion: urban tree canopy expansion, pocket park creation and green roof construction on municipal buildings.

“There's so many great opportunities for the city to take to alleviate some of the burdens that are experienced by some of these community members,” Moralez said.

The study was done at the request of the city of La Crosse. Lewis Kuhlman, environmental planner for the city, said it was helpful to have students research best practices for mitigating urban heat islands because the city doesn’t always have resources for that type of work.

“Trees are the obvious answer, but they have so many add-on benefits to the community,” Kuhlman said. “Like improving air quality, and traffic calming and just a whole host of other benefits to our community that I thought if we can make stronger arguments for more trees then we would see these sorts of additional benefits.”

Urban heat islands

Urban environments are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat due to the urban heat island effect; a phenomenon where urban areas are significantly warmer than the surrounding areas due to a higher concentration of buildings, concrete and other infrastructure that absorb rather than reflect and re-emit the sun’s heat.

Compared to rural areas, urban heat islands can have higher daytime temperatures of 1-7 degrees and higher nighttime temperatures of 2-5 degrees.

Green spaces, such as tree canopies and parks, can help reduce air temperatures through evapotranspiration, which occurs when plants release water to cool the surrounding warmer air.

Along with high temperatures comes increased use of air conditioners for residences and businesses, which adversely impacts rising temperatures by releasing exhaust and particulate matter into the atmosphere. Additionally, this becomes associated with higher energy costs for residents and businesses.

Heat islands can cause negative health and economic effects for residents and the region. Air pollutants more commonly occur in urban heat islands and can be associated with anxiety, depression, poor cognitive development in children, dementia and psychosis.

As heatwaves in urban areas increase, so does acute and chronic exposure to heat and air pollutants. Urban heat islands see higher frequencies of heat illnesses such as heat stroke, exhaustion, heat syncope and heat cramps.

Neighborhoods identified

Three census tracts stood out due to low percentage of tree canopy, high percentage of impervious surfaces and high average summer temperatures, compared to the median census tract.

Census tracts 8, 10 and 11.01 were identified by the study as high priority areas for green space expansion, with average temperatures 10 degrees hotter than surrounding neighborhoods.

Tree canopy distribution in those tracts were 4%, 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively, and the tracts were over all over 55% impervious surfaces – with tract 11.01 over 63% impervious surfaces.

The median census tract percent tree canopy in La Crosse was 9.1% and the median percent impervious surfaces was 37.2%.

“It’s not just like the neighborhoods,” Moralez said. “We’re talking about the big industrial districts like Trane on the south side and Gundersen and Mayo hospital campuses. These are massive areas with impervious surfaces that do increase the overall heat of the entire city.”

Annual average temperatures in La Crosse are predicted to increase between 6 and 12 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, according to the city’s most recent Climate Action Plan.

Priority census tract demographics Census Tract 8 Census Tract 10 Census Tract 11.01 City of La Crosse Percent minority population 11.6% 9.6% 2.1% 10% Percent below federal poverty line 19.1% 16.9% 12.3% 17.6% Percent 65+ 7.9% 13.4% 16.2% 15.1% Percent disabled 7.4% 13.1% 13.4% 11.6% Source: U.S. Census

Future modeling also predicts this will require the use of air conditioners to increase by 178% and days with temperatures above 95 degrees to increase by 50 days annually.

Mitigating heat

Mitchell Wenzel, another author of the study, said the city should begin heat mitigation “as soon as possible.”

“Without intervention, the temperatures aren’t going to be cooling anytime, if at all,” Wenzel said.

Increasing urban vegetation increases the evapotranspiration, the combined process by which water is transferred from the surface to the atmosphere by evaporation from the soil and by transpiration from plants.

More vegetation means more water evaporates into the air when sunlight reaches the plants. This evaporation leads to the cooling of the surrounding ambient air.

Kuhlman, the city's environmental planner, hopes the study will encourage city leaders to include a robust tree planting program in their capitol improvement budget.

Recommended policy options in the study suggest tree canopy expansion and pocket park creation in areas with high urban heat indices and where vulnerable populations could benefit.

“With urban forestry and urban canopies, it can create healthier neighborhoods, make them more appealing and ultimately increase the demand to move into these neighborhoods,” Wenzel said.

According to the city’s Climate Action Plan, the goal is to expand tree canopy coverage to 32.5% by 2030.

A third option is to study the feasibility of green roof construction on municipal buildings and or incentivizing green roofs on privately-owned buildings. Studies modeling the effects of green roofs have shown they can reduce air temperatures in a city by up to 5 degrees and decrease the roof's surface temperature by up to 40 degrees.

Green roofs are covered in vegetation; either a thin soil layer with drought-tolerant plants or a heavily landscaped roof with deep soil layers to support trees and shrubs.

Other short-term solutions were offered in the study, including city cooling centers as an immediate answer to health risks associated with heat waves.

Another option is to increase the city’s albedo, or the proportion of light that is reflected by a surface rather than absorbed. Dark surfaces like asphalt and black tar roofs have low albedo measurements; painting them white can better reflect the sunlight.

“It's important that decision makers and stakeholders be aware of community outreach, which is going to be a definitely important part of this process,” Wenzel said. “Just being transparent with people and getting feedback from community members.”