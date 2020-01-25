Urgent call for type O blood donations

The Red Cross is urging potential donors, especially of type O blood, to supplement a shortage and restock their shelves. With winter weather threatening to cancel many drives, and influenza remaining a threat, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 donations to help those who rely on transfusions to survive.
In the upcoming weeks, these events will be held at the La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16:
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25
- 11:30 am. to 6:45 p.m. Jan. 27
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 29
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 3
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 5
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 10
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 17
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 18
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22
Events elsewhere in La Crosse:
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 18, UW-La Crosse Student Union, 622 East Ave.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 19, UW-La Crosse Student Union, 622 East Ave.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Central High School, 1801 Losey Blvd.
Events in Onalaska:
Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 31, Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11, Onalaska High School, 700 Hilltopper Place.
To donate blood, individuals of 17 years of age or older must weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. To schedule an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.