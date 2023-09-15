U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours at the times and locations listed below. These office hours give constituents the opportunity to meet with Sen. Johnson’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or other federal matters.
Monroe County Office Hours
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Warrens Village Hall
- 301 Main St., Warrens
Trempealeau County Office Hours
- 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Ettrick Village Hall
- 22864 N. Main St., Ettrick
La Crosse County Office Hours
- 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Holmen Village Hall
- 421 S. Main St., Holmen