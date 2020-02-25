Utica woman welcomes triplets at Gundersen hours before sister-in-law delivers twins in Rushford

In total, 1,669 babies were born at Gundersen's La Crosse campus in 2019, including 40 sets of twins, up from 38 in 2018. Mayo Clinic Health System also saw a boost in twins in 2019, with 18 sets, a 50 percent increase from 2018.

Nationwide, 123,536 twin births were recorded in 2018, as were 3,400 triplet births. Statistically, the twin birth rate is 32.6 in 1,000 live births, dropping to 93 per 100,000 live births for triplets. Quadruplets remain rare, with 115 sets born in 2018, and only 10 women delivered quints or higher in the U.S. in 2018.

Births of multiples in general have declined 41% from 1998 to 2014, from around one in every 515 births in 1998 to one in every 880 births in 2014, according to the National Vital Statistics System.

Tiffany, who named Colton and Octavia for characters in her and Scott's favorite TV shows, "The 100" and "The Ranch," respectively, and Talon after a girl she coached in pageants, is despite being a working mom of five still open to expanding her family in the future. With eight siblings, she's used to a full house, and both her parents and Scott's live just minutes away and are eager to help out.