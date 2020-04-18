Utility pumped 16% less water in La Crosse in past two weeks

The city of La Crosse water utility reported that it pumped 16% less water into pipes and hydrants in the last two weeks.
In the first two weeks of April last year, the utility pumped about 129 million gallons of water into the city, but it has recorded about 108 million for the past two weeks, pumping about 21 million gallons less.
This is most likely due to larger commercial operations pausing or limiting production, according to Tina Erickson, who works in accounting for the city's utilities, as well as restaurants and schools closing.
The water use could see a surge by grocery stores and residential spaces, but the difference isn't expected to make much of an impact, she added.
But pumping is one thing, and consumption is another — or how many times someone turns on a faucet and uses the water to wash their hands, shower, cook, water their plants or drink.
And we won't know those impacts for a few months still.
"Right now in La Crosse, it's still a little too early to tell," Erickson said. "This will impact us some, but again, until we start seeing where that line will fall with consumption, it's hard to tell what the that impact will be."
The utility bills the community quarterly, so the amount of usage compared to the amount of pumping won't be known until the next billing session in July.
"We assume, of course, that this is going to affect our consumption," Erickson said, noting that the loss will look similarly to that lost in pumping.
The city isn't set to lose any dollars though, because the utility is its own entity. Rates for residents could go up, but that would be decided by a state agency.
"It will be interesting to see, how this impact us financially, and whether or not that will take us to new rates in the future or sooner," Erickson said, "Or will there be things to assist us at federal and state levels?"
Erickson said that every utility across the state is going to be affected differently, depending on the size of the community and how its residents are impacted economically.
"Not only do you need to worry about consumption, but are people going to be able to pay their bills?" she said.
"We're just hoping everybody stays healthy and safe, and we're doing our best to keep everything functioning as close to normal as possible."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.