Utility pumped 16% less water in La Crosse in past two weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of La Crosse water utility reported that it pumped 16% less water into pipes and hydrants in the last two weeks.

In the first two weeks of April last year, the utility pumped about 129 million gallons of water into the city, but it has recorded about 108 million for the past two weeks, pumping about 21 million gallons less.

This is most likely due to larger commercial operations pausing or limiting production, according to Tina Erickson, who works in accounting for the city's utilities, as well as restaurants and schools closing.

The water use could see a surge by grocery stores and residential spaces, but the difference isn't expected to make much of an impact, she added.

But pumping is one thing, and consumption is another — or how many times someone turns on a faucet and uses the water to wash their hands, shower, cook, water their plants or drink.

And we won't know those impacts for a few months still.

"Right now in La Crosse, it's still a little too early to tell," Erickson said. "This will impact us some, but again, until we start seeing where that line will fall with consumption, it's hard to tell what the that impact will be."