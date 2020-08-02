UTV driver pinned under vehicle in Trempealeau County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old Osseo man was pinned under his utility terrain vehicle for several hours Saturday before neighbors could hear his cries for help.

Robert Hinrichs had missed a turn on Isom Road and plunged down a steep embankment, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department.

He was trapped under the vehicle until residents in the neighborhood heard his cries for help.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire. The severity of his injuries was not reported.

