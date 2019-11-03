The 2019 La Crosse New Music Festival will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts, 333 16th St. N., La Crosse.
Concerts will be free to attend and highlight performers and ensembles including Matthew Coley, Craig Hultgren, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, Nicholas Phillips, Under Paris Skies, UW-L Concert Choir and a premiere from William Neil with Project Fourth Stream.
The festival is sponsored by the UW-L Department of Music, the UW-L College of Arts, Socials Sciences and Humanities-School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Wisconsin Alliance for Composers.
