UW-L Art Department plans open house

The UW-La Crosse Department of Art will host an Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

The event is open to the public and held in conjunction with the opening reception of the University Gallery’s exhibition, “Luke Achterberg: Convolutions.” The gallery is located on the first floor of the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.

The Open House is an opportunity for anyone to get familiarized with the UWL Art Department and its art facilities through an evening filled with activities. The event will include tours of the Lowe Center for the Arts, which will showcase the studio areas of photography, sculpture, ceramics, blacksmithing, metals, graphic design, drawing, painting, art education, printmaking and art history.

The event will offer the opportunity to see student artwork, view and participate in technical demonstrations, meet current students and faculty members, and learn about the studio areas unique to the Art Department.

Visit: www.uwlax.edu/map/ for a campus map. Find out more about the art exhibition at: https://www.uwlax.edu/news/posts/convolutions.