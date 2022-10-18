 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-L Art Department plans open house

  • 0
Jennifer Williams

UWL Art Professor Jennifer Williams leads an art class. The UW-L Department of Art will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

 2018, UW-L

The UW-La Crosse Department of Art will host an Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

The event is open to the public and held in conjunction with the opening reception of the University Gallery’s exhibition, “Luke Achterberg: Convolutions.” The gallery is located on the first floor of the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.

The Open House is an opportunity for anyone to get familiarized with the UWL Art Department and its art facilities through an evening filled with activities. The event will include tours of the Lowe Center for the Arts, which will showcase the studio areas of photography, sculpture, ceramics, blacksmithing, metals, graphic design, drawing, painting, art education, printmaking and art history.

The event will offer the opportunity to see student artwork, view and participate in technical demonstrations, meet current students and faculty members, and learn about the studio areas unique to the Art Department.

People are also reading…

Visit: www.uwlax.edu/map/ for a campus map. Find out more about the art exhibition at: https://www.uwlax.edu/news/posts/convolutions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News