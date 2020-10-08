UW-L awarded $1.25 million grant for graduate students entering phy-ed, psychology fields centered on youth with disabilities

A $1.25 million grant has been awarded to UW-La Crosse's graduate programs for students entering fields assisting youth with disabilities.

The grant, to be distributed over five years by the U.S. Department of Education, will benefit UWL's adapted physical education and psychology programs to better prepare educators in those sectors in serving individuals age 3 to 21 who have a disability.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For graduate students in both the adapted physical education and psychology programs, funding will go towards interdisciplinary seminars, attending of national conferences, hands-on opportunities and the recruiting of graduate students entering either program via tuition assistance.

Brock McMullen, director of UWL’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher Preparation Program, says the graduate students will receive hundreds of hours of training and mentoring, and will collaborate on on-campus, community based programs for local children with disabilities and their parents. The intensive, expansive curriculum will increase the number of "high quality" graduates and future employees, he says, benefiting school districts nationwide.