UW-L awarded $1.25 million grant for graduate students entering phy-ed, psychology fields centered on youth with disabilities
UW-L awarded $1.25 million grant for graduate students entering phy-ed, psychology fields centered on youth with disabilities

A $1.25 million grant has been awarded to UW-La Crosse's graduate programs for students entering fields assisting youth with disabilities.  

UWL Adapted Sports League

Brock McMullen, director of UWL’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher Preparation Program, works with a La Crosse area youth during an on-campus adapted sports program in 2019. UWL has received a $1.25 million U.S. Department of Education grant to help improve educational services for children with disabilities throughout the country by empowering the university’s Adapted Physical Education and School Psychology graduate programs. 

The grant, to be distributed over five years by the U.S. Department of Education, will benefit UWL's adapted physical education and psychology programs to better prepare educators in those sectors in serving individuals age 3 to 21 who have a disability. 

Robert Dixon

Robert Dixon

For graduate students in both the adapted physical education and psychology programs, funding will go towards interdisciplinary seminars, attending of national conferences, hands-on opportunities and the recruiting of graduate students entering either program via tuition assistance. 

Brock McMullen, director of UWL’s Adapted Physical Education Teacher Preparation Program, says the graduate students will receive hundreds of hours of training and mentoring, and will collaborate on on-campus, community based programs for local children with disabilities and their parents. The intensive, expansive curriculum will increase the number of "high quality" graduates and future employees, he says, benefiting school districts nationwide. 

Garth Tymeson, retired UW-L adapted physical education program director, and various state, regional and national groups contributed letters of support with the grant application, which is indicative of the University's strong reputation, says Rob Dixon, director of the UWL School Psychology Program.

“These letters spoke to the positive perception our programs have, as well as supporting our vision for what they could become through these interdisciplinary opportunities and support to the graduate students,” Dixon says. “It is an exciting project that we are eager to get started on in order to bring our ideas into a reality.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

