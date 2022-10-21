 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-L big bands to perform a variety of jazz, Latin, funk

  • 0

The UW-La Crosse jazz program will present its two big bands in a diverse fall concert of swing, cool jazz, funk, Latin and modern jazz selections.

The UW-L Jazz Ensemble and UW-L Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Toland Theater, Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. Admission is free.

The concert will be the debut of the newest member of the UW-L jazz program, Jon Ailabouni, director of the Jazz Ensemble and the music department's new trumpet instructor. The Jazz Orchestra is directed by director of Jazz Studies Jeff Erickson.

Both groups will feature the music of Thad Jones and Fred Sturm, in a program of diverse jazz and big band styles of music.

In honor of Truman T. Lowe, for whom the Center for the Arts was renamed earlier this month, the Jazz Ensemble will perform "Spirit Song," a new composition by Ellen Rowe. The work was commissioned by the Jazz Educator's Network. Rowe was inspired for this piece after reading “Braiding Sweetgrass” by botanist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Robin Wall Kimmerer. The composition reflects on how indigenous peoples' reverence for the land has led to specific practices to preserve vital resources and suggests new ways to be in relationship with nature to help guarantee the survival of the planet.

People are also reading…

Find out more about UW-L's music department at www.uwlax.edu/music.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morning Minute: UW-La Crosse 94 Assembly District Debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News