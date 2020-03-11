UW-L cancels classes week of March 23 amidst COVID-19 fears; reinstates sports travel

In light of increasing concerns about COVID-19, UW-La Crosse Wednesday afternoon announced classes the week after spring break will be canceled, while a ban on non-essential university travel introduced Tuesday night was reversed.

"As spring break nears at the end of the week, we are learning of additional cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and throughout the U.S. Although we continue to have no confirmed cases in La Crosse, we know that the situation is evolving quickly, and we are taking added precautions to keep our campus and community safe and to slow the spread of the virus," Chancellor Joe Gow said in a release to students and staff. "We are continuing to closely follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials and other experts."

While there are no changes to classes Thursday and Friday, after spring break all classes will be cancelled from March 23-27, with residence halls, dining services and on-campus services remaining open.

From March 30 through April 10, all courses will be conducted online.

Dependent on the status of COVID-19, in-person classes may resume by Monday, April 13. A decision will be communicated to students and faculty no later than April 6.

While UW-L officials informed coaching staff Tuesday night that all non-essential university travel had been halted through April 13, which would prevent university athletes from competing in national competitions being held in the next five weeks, the decision was reversed Wednesday.

During a press conference mid-afternoon Wednesday, Gow stated the decision to cancel athletic trips was made before receiving direction from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Upon receiving guidance from WIAC earlier in the day, travel was reapproved.

Before travel restrictions being lifted, UW-L track and field coach Joshua Bucholtz had expressed deep disappointment about the travel suspension in an Instagram post Wednesday morning, noting coaching staff learned of the decision at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An hour later, Bucholtz says, he and head women's track and field coach Nick Davis met jointly with their teams to inform them they would not be traveling to Winston Salem for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships being held this weekend in North Carolina.

"Words cannot express the sympathy I have for our student-athletes that have worked so hard to earn an opportunity to compete at the national level only to have this pinnacle opportunity stripped from them hours before we were to depart from campus," Bucholtz wrote. "A sad day for UW-L Track and Field. My sympathy also goes out to the other teams in the Eagle Family dealing with this situation. Gymnastics will miss their national championships. Wrestling will miss their national championships. Baseball, Softball, Men’s Tennis and Women’s Tennis will all miss spring break trips and competitions. A sad day for UW-L Athletics."

Gow stressed Wednesday that all UW-L students and staff should consider cancelling travel plans outside the region, particularly to countries to which travel may require quarantine upon return, including Italy, China, South Korea, Iran and Japan.

Gow also discouraged travel to domestic areas with widespread community outbreaks of COVID-19, and urged individuals who have recently visited affected areas or are experiencing cold or flu symptoms to visit the Student Health Center.

"As a campus community we depend on all of our students, faculty and staff to exercise care for their own health and the health of others in our community, especially those who are more vulnerable to infectious diseases," Gow said. "...Also, we’d like to remind all students and employees to avoid racial or ethnic stereotyping and ensure that our efforts to be vigilant about health risks do not lead us to marginalize any members of our community.

Gow reiterated that the UW-L Infectious Disease Response Planning team is convening regularly to evaluate the risks to UW-L and discuss contingency plans. Updates are available at https://www.uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/.