UW-L College Republicans chair resigns over chalking backlash

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans met at the Hoeschler Tower to write in chalk on campus sidewalks.

In an email sent out to UW-L College Republicans members, it said, “We want to encourage you all to come and write about issues that are important to you.”

However, it was quickly made known through social media that members of the organization had written antisemitic and homophobic messages in chalk on campus and posted photos of these messages to the group’s Instagram account.

In a tweet posted at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, the UW-L College Democrats said: “The UW-L College Republicans proudly showed off chalking they did on campus last night. But we have to ask WHY? What purpose do these hateful chalkings serve but to offend others? Students should not have to tolerate offensive racist and antisemitic hate speech on campus!”

In photos provided by the UW-L College Democrats via Twitter, some of the chalkings contained statements that said, “Where’s our straight/cis night?” and “If gun control worked, explain Chicago.”

Soon after, Wisconsin State Rep. Francesca Hong quoted back at the tweet and said: “Inciting violence and threatening vulnerable students is ... cowardly. No one should be subject to hateful, racist or antisemitic threats on campus. UWL College Republicans must be held accountable for celebrating and encouraging violence. I urge @UWLaCrosse to act swiftly.”

The Wisconsin Democrats tweeted at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, “Kanye West made a violently antisemitic social media post this week and now graffiti saying ‘Kanye is right’ has shown up on one of Wisconsin’s college campuses.”

The Racquet Press reached out to both the UW-L College Democrats and the UW-L College Republicans for a statement regarding the chalking and tweets.

The UW-L College Democrats president Grace Florence said: “The chalkings on campus reflect hateful racist messaging that is dangerous and harmful to our community. Unfortunately, the leaders of the Republican Party in Wisconsin encourage this type of rhetoric and now are bringing this fear to our campus. UW-L Democrats feel offensive speech should not be tolerated, and we are very concerned with the recent events at UW-La Crosse.”

At 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, UW-L College Republicans chair Megan Pauley sent out an email to all of the organization’s members that said:

“UW-L College Republican Members:

“As Chair of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans, I was disgusted and appalled to see the actions some of our members took and then posted to the organization’s social media. I had no knowledge of the antisemitic chalk, nor of the social media post. I am resigning effective immediately because the Republican Party is a big tent, open to all who believe in liberty and freedom, and I will not stand by while others are ostracized. Antisemitism and hate speech have no place in the College Republicans, and I hope my gesture tonight will send a message to the remaining membership that actions like these are unacceptable.”

The UW-L College Republicans’ Instagram account has since been made private.

In a statement by UW-L College Republicans and College Democrats faculty advisor Anthony Chergosky said: “It is not the role of a faculty advisor to micromanage a student organization, as the management responsibilities are those of the student leaders. As the faculty advisor, I believe the remaining members of the College Republicans should apologize and ensure that the person who wrote the message in question will no longer be involved in the organization. If they fail to take those actions, I will not continue in my role as faculty advisor for this group.”

The Racquet Press reached out to Chancellor Joe Gow for a statement and has yet to hear back.

For more, visit thracquet.org