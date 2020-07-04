UW-L "Eagles Helping Eagles" program provides students with needed household items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County "For Goodness' Sake" program was the inspiration for a new charitable endeavor from UW-La Crosse, which connects students with household necessities.

The Eagles Helping Eagles initiative, which follows the university's fall 2019 opening of the Campus Threads free clothing closet, meets student needs for cookware, bedding or small furniture.

"We thought, 'What if a student needed sheets and blankets?'' says Louise Janke, director of the UW-L Financial Aid Office. “What if a crock-pot or pots and pans would assist with them making their own food to save money? Or what if they needed a dresser or a specific size of winter boots?"

Members of the UW-L Student Economic Success Committee, which fosters awareness of student services that aid in meeting basic economic needs, helped develop the program, which will be led by UW-L "It Make$ Cents" program coordinator Amanda Gasper.

Students may make requests for specific items, or have staff do so on their behalf, via an online form. A compilation of needed items will be featured in an "Eagles helping Eagles" column in the weekly Campus Connection, and It Make$ Cents staff will coordinate pickup and delivery.

Development of the program began last fall but its implementation was delayed due to the coronavirus.