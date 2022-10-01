UW-L group donates blankets to Mayo cancer center

Members of UW-L's Delta Sigma Pi co-ed fraternity/sorority brought some comfort and cheer to Mayo Clinic Health System cancer patients this week.
On Friday, the group dropped off handcrafted blankets and "well wishes" cards for patients as part of a community service project.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
