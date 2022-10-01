 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-L group donates blankets to Mayo cancer center

Members of UW-L's Delta Sigma Pi co-ed fraternity/sorority brought some comfort and cheer to Mayo Clinic Health System cancer patients this week.

Blanket donation

Members of UW-L's Delta Sigma Pi co-ed fraternity/sorority drop off blankets and cards for Mayo Clinic Health System cancer patients.

On Friday, the group dropped off handcrafted blankets and "well wishes" cards for patients as part of a community service project. 

