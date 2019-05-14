The TEDxUWLaCrosse Salon Series will present a discussion on climate change — “We’re doomed … maybe! So why aren’t we talking about our climate crisis?” — from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Public Library auditorium.
The event, which is free and open to all, begins with a presentation and group discussion facilitated by Casey Meehan, sustainability coordinator at Western Technical College.
Attendees will watch and discuss TED Talks by climate experts Katharine Hayhoe and Per Espen Stoknes, and will have the chance to discuss their own experiences with climate.
“We hear repeatedly from climate experts that humanity will suffer greatly if we don’t act soon, yet our everyday conversations remain remarkably void of discussions about climate change,” Meehan said. “How might having regular discussions about climate with our friends, families, co-workers and neighbors move us toward the future we want? How do you broach such a fraught topic, and what do you talk about?”
Meehan, a former high school teacher, has a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from UW-Madison. He is on a mission, he said, to make sense of what climate change means for the La Crosse region and to inspire others to have meaningful conversations about the environment.
Saturday’s event is presented through a partnership between UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.